GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 181,092 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,092 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of AtriCure worth $38,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. AtriCure Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 0.29.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,775,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,514 shares of company stock worth $10,478,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.