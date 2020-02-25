GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,726 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of American Campus Communities worth $37,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after buying an additional 1,093,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after buying an additional 441,379 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 108,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 805,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after buying an additional 76,638 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

ACC stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.38. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

