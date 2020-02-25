GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 17,936 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,936 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Stifel Financial worth $36,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $203,629.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 837,638 shares in the company, valued at $51,640,382.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,875.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,267. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SF opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

