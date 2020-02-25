GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 28,751 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,751 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.52% of Ameris Bancorp worth $45,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,551 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 38.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.