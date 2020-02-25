GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 33,988 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,988 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 3.22% of Virtusa worth $44,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Virtusa by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 8.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Virtusa by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in Virtusa by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Virtusa by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 49,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $333,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,471,488.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,927 shares of company stock valued at $943,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa stock opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

