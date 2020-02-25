GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 4,381 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

