GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Burlington Stores worth $37,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BURL opened at $238.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.88. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.57.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.