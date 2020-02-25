GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 47,345 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,345 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Churchill Downs worth $44,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $156.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

