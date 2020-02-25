GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $36,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,856 shares of company stock valued at $36,521,858. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.77.

NYSE ECL opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

