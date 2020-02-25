GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 5,805 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Cavco Industries worth $35,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.52. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.67.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Cavco Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

