GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 6,422 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Allegiant Travel worth $39,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $154.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.61. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.