GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 8,562 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Steris worth $45,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steris by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steris by 3,762.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 165,226 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Steris by 208.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Steris by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 147,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $900,169.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,755 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $167.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris PLC has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $168.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.15.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

