GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after buying an additional 822,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,443,000 after buying an additional 113,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

