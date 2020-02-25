GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of CyrusOne worth $36,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

CONE stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 172.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

