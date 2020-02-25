Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Haemonetics worth $45,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,861,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Haemonetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

