Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 2.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

