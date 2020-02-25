Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of HMSO traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 227.50 ($2.99). 8,130,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 269.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.31%.

HMSO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 283.50 ($3.73).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

