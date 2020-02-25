Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 497,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,996,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

