Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $34.32 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,309.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

