Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0044

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Harmony has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00480684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $579.64 or 0.06312392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00059144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,769,168 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

