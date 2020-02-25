Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.43% from the stock’s previous close.

HSC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. Harsco has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth $120,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.