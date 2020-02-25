Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for about 1.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from to in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.