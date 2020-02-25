Hashgard Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.02523922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00210191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00127710 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

