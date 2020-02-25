Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $4.02 million and $101,520.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,168.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.76 or 0.02613524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03670432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00742767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00814257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00094919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009874 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00590738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,811,006 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.