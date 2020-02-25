HC Wainwright Boosts GoldMining (CVE:GOLD) Price Target to C$6.00

GoldMining (CVE:GOLD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GoldMining has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$1.00.

In other GoldMining news, Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$33,107.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$244,627.34. Insiders have sold a total of 112,400 shares of company stock worth $152,268 over the last ninety days.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

