Head to Head Analysis: SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) vs. Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SOUTH32 LTD/S and Silver Bull Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOUTH32 LTD/S 0 3 1 0 2.25 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOUTH32 LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Silver Bull Resources N/A -40.64% -38.13%

Risk and Volatility

SOUTH32 LTD/S has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of SOUTH32 LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and Silver Bull Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOUTH32 LTD/S $7.55 billion 1.07 $1.33 billion N/A N/A Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.94 million N/A N/A

SOUTH32 LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Summary

SOUTH32 LTD/S beats Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

