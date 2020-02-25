Head to Head Contrast: Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) vs. Toyota Motor (OTCMKTS:TM)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toyota Motor and Brilliance China Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $274.48 billion 0.69 $16.95 billion $11.72 11.44 Brilliance China Automotive $661.40 million 7.02 $879.54 million $1.74 5.29

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Brilliance China Automotive. Brilliance China Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Toyota Motor pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Brilliance China Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Toyota Motor pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brilliance China Automotive pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toyota Motor has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Toyota Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Brilliance China Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 8.09% 12.12% 4.72% Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Toyota Motor and Brilliance China Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Brilliance China Automotive on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars under the Camry, REIZ, and Avensis names; luxury cars under the Lexus, Avalon, and Crown names; Century limousines; sports cars under the 86, Scion FR-S, RC coupe, and LC names; and sport-utility vehicles under the Sequoia, 4Runner, RAV4, Highlander, FJ Cruiser, and Land Cruiser names. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma and Tundra names; minivans under the Alphard, Vellfire, Noah/Voxy, Esquire, Calya, Estima, Sienta, and Sienna names; large, medium, and small trucks; and large, medium, small, and micro-buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and manufactures and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company engages in the information technology related businesses comprising operation of a Web portal for automobile information known as GAZOO.com. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include mouldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, interior decoration products, and engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also offers sport activity vehicles. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

