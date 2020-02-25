Head to Head Contrast: ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) vs. Five Point (OTCMKTS:FPH)

ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Five Point’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProGreen Properties $80,000.00 6.23 -$1.01 million N/A N/A Five Point $48.99 million 25.86 -$34.71 million ($0.36) -23.78

ProGreen Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five Point.

Risk & Volatility

ProGreen Properties has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProGreen Properties and Five Point, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProGreen Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Point 0 1 3 0 2.75

Five Point has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Five Point’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five Point is more favorable than ProGreen Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ProGreen Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Five Point shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProGreen Properties N/A N/A N/A Five Point -25.69% -2.68% -1.72%

Summary

Five Point beats ProGreen Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProGreen Properties Company Profile

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

