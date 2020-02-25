Head to Head Contrast: Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) & Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDS)

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telephone & Data Systems and Telekom Austria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone & Data Systems 0 0 2 1 3.33 Telekom Austria 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.58%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than Telekom Austria.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone & Data Systems 2.36% 2.27% 1.13% Telekom Austria 7.15% 12.92% 3.88%

Dividends

Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telekom Austria pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telephone & Data Systems has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years. Telephone & Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Telekom Austria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone & Data Systems $5.18 billion 0.46 $121.00 million $1.03 20.07 Telekom Austria $5.11 billion 1.06 $366.24 million $1.10 14.80

Telekom Austria has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telephone & Data Systems. Telekom Austria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telephone & Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats Telekom Austria on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers, as well as wholesale customers and wireless carriers; broadband and digital television (TV) video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services. The company also provides terminal equipment, convergent products, wholesale services, Internet access services, digital products, cloud and Internet of Things services, and integrated business solutions, as well as mobile payment, entertainment, and broadcasting services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.0 million customers; and had approximately 6.3 million fixed-line revenue generating units. The company has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. Telekom Austria AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

