Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $526.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSII. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

