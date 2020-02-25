Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Heineken in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.02. 35,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heineken has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.