Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
HEINY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Heineken in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Shares of Heineken stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.02. 35,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heineken has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
