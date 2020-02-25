Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Helloworld Travel’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Helloworld Travel stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$4.05 ($2.87). The company had a trading volume of 219,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,126. The company has a market cap of $505.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$4.49 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Helloworld Travel has a fifty-two week low of A$4.00 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of A$6.19 ($4.39).

Get Helloworld Travel alerts:

About Helloworld Travel

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. The company operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travel-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Associates, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, The Travel Brokers, Mobile Travel Agent, and the My Travel Group.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.