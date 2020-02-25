Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,266. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.