Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Lessened by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 34.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 28.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. 260,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,888. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.