HeroNode (HER) Hits Market Cap of $69,074.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, Token Store and IDEX. During the last week, HeroNode has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $69,074.00 and approximately $1,340.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bilaxy, Token Store, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

