Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.46. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

