Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 355,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 305,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,111,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,509,000 after purchasing an additional 153,333 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 862,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 735,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,832,000 after buying an additional 1,028,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of HPE opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.