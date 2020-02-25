Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

NYSE HXL traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,483. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

