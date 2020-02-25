HOLD (HOLD) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $716,635.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.02559138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00212713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00128797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.