Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Holly Energy Partners worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 53,073 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

NYSE:HEP opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.85%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

