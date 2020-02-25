Home Depot (HD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Home Depot had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

2/14/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Home Depot had its "positive" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2020 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HD traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,053,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,764. The stock has a market cap of $264.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.83. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

