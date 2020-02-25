Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.45-10.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$10.45 EPS.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,536,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,226. The firm has a market cap of $264.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.83.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

