Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,813,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,530,000 after purchasing an additional 298,352 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

