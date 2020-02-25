HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $412,647.00 and $316,900.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOQU has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.13 or 0.02546483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00211620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00129009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

