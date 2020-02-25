HorusPay (HORUS) Market Cap Reaches $803,045.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $803,045.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.02559138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00212713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00128797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

