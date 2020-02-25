Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Announces Earnings Results

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

HOTC traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 402.50 ($5.29). 81,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.16 million and a P/E ratio of 42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 459.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 418.31. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 527 ($6.93).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Hotel Chocolat Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Hotel Chocolat Group news, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £85,134 ($111,988.95).

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

