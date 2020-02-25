HT&E Ltd (ASX:HT1) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

HT&E Ltd (ASX:HT1) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HT&E’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

HT1 traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting A$1.43 ($1.01). 130,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $407.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. HT&E has a 1 year low of A$1.46 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of A$1.99 ($1.41). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.70.

HT&E Company Profile

HT&E Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. It operates through three segments: Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Digital Investments. The company owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the brands of the KIIS Network, Pure Gold Network, iHeartRadio, The Edge96.One, and Mix106.3 Canberra.

