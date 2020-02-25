HTMLCOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $29,187.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $29,187.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, HitBTC and Fatbtc. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.01032377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043611 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023030 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00212772 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00067149 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004282 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

