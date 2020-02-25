Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.06.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$3.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$3.42 and a 12 month high of C$10.42.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.14%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

