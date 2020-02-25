Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Down 22.3% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $975,044.00 and $74,777.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.84 or 0.02557411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00212011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00129544 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Mercatox, YoBit, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.